The provincial government has declared April 30 to May 4 CAA School Safety Patrol Week, recognizing and thanking volunteer patrollers.

The patrollers help fellow students learn more about safety for pedestrians, along with traffic and school zones.

“I would like to commend the Canadian Automobile Association of Saskatchewan for their years of commitment to ensuring a safe school zone through the School Safety Program. I appreciate the dedication of the 4,700 young volunteers who participate in this program, protecting and enlightening their fellow students on traffic safety,” Minister of Education Gordon Wyant said in a news release.

There will be two jamborees -- one in Regina on Monday and one in Saskatoon on Friday – to celebrate the week. Hundreds of patrollers from across the province will be travelling to the two cities for the celebrations.

CAA Saskatchewan owned and managed the Safety Patrol Program since 1951.