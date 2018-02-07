

CTV Regina





The provincial government isn’t making any promises about marijuana revenue sharing with municipalities.

It was one of the issues raised during the bear pit session on Wednesday at the annual SUMA Convention. Many communities said they expect policing costs will increase when marijuana is legalized this summer – and would like a cut of the upcoming marijuana tax to offset it.

The government wouldn’t make a commitment to municipalities.

“We’re looking at all aspects of that and we want to get it rolled out as quickly as we can, have the announcements come as quickly as we can and give some certainty to municipalities and potential retailers,” said Gene Makowsky, minister in charge of liquor and gaming.

Formal revenue sharing talks between the province and municipalities are expected to take place later this month.