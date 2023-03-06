Provincial government to increase funding to File Hills First Nations Police Service

The File Hills First Nations Police Service will be receiving about $357,000 in additional provincial government funding.

The money will increase the province’s total contribution to the police service to $12.8 million under its nine year funding agreement, according to a release from the province.

"The File Hills First Nations Police Service is an excellent example of how government and First Nations can work together to provide proactive, culturally-sensitive policing," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said in the release.

Under the agreement, the province provides 48 per cent of the service’s funding and the federal government provides 52 per cent, according to the release.

The File Hills First Nations Police Service became a self-administered First Nations police service in May of 2007, after being established in 2002. There are 10 police officers and four special constables in the service.

The police service has jurisdiction over an area of about 450 square kilometres consisting of Okanese, Peepeekisis, Carry the Kettle, Star Blanket, and Little Black Bear First Nations.