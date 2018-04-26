

CTV Regina





Contract negotiations continue for some workers in the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees’ Union after the union voted against an offer from the government.

The union is now working on setting up dates to return to the bargaining table.

SGEU says it is committed to making sure Saskatchewan public service employees have a fair contract.

The delay in negotiations could impact the government’s plan to balance the budget by 2019. In the 2018 budget, the province wrote “controlling compensation costs, the largest single component of government expense, is key to keeping Saskatchewan’s fiscal plan on-track.”

SGEU represents workers from a variety of fields, including corrections officers, conservation officers and highway workers.