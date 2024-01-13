Provincial-level Olympic fencing competition takes place in Regina
Regina residents took turns to earn points and qualify for the National competition at the Doug Jackson Memorial fencing tournament on Saturday.
Despite the cold weather, many participants attended the tournament at the Regina Fieldhouse.
"Regina specifically it's a way to introduce our sport to people that maybe weren't even aware that this existed within the city, and being a grassroots organization, we're always trying to encourage anybody from any demographic in any walk of life, to, you know, meet the sport and enjoy it," said Jeremy Lee, president of the Regina Fencing Club.
The age of participants varies from eight to 82 years old.
The tournament will end on Sunday, with the winners who will participate in the National competition in Saskatoon.
