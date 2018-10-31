

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan has rescheduled its next provincial and municipal elections to prevent overlap in 2020.

Under previous laws, the 2020 provincial election would have been just five days after the municipal ones. A new law has moved the provincial election to Oct. 26, 2020 and municipal elections to Nov. 9, 2020.

“After consulting extensively with both rural and urban municipalities, it was clear they wanted to keep their elections in the fall of 2020,” Premier Scott Moe said in a news release. “We believe we have reached a reasonable compromise that will allow local officials time to prepare for these changes.”

After 2020, provincial elections will be held every four years on the last Monday in October. Municipal elections will then be held on the second Wednesday in November.