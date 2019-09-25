REGINA -- Police across Saskatchewan handed out 295 impaired driving tickets in the month of August, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance.

There were also 46 roadside suspensions last month.

Police were focused on impaired driving for SGI's August Traffic Safety Spotlight.

The Crown says impaired driving is still the leading cause of fatal crashes in Saskatchewan. While police are always on the lookout for impaired drivers, anyone who suspects someone may be driving under the influence is encouraged to report it to police.

SGI is also reminding Saskatchewan residents to make alternate plans if they are planning on drinking, like a designated driver or calling a cab.

In August, police also handed out 7,762 tickets for aggressive driving or speeding, 949 distracted driving tickets and 662 for seatbelt and child seat infractions.

In September, SGI is asking police to focus on Keeping Kids Safe by obeying posted speed limits, avoiding distractions and following the directions of crossing guards and traffic control devices.