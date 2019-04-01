

The province says provincial sales tax won’t be charged on the federal carbon tax on SaskPower and SaskEnergy bills.

Ottawa will still be charging GST on the tax.

“Even as our government is fighting this harmful tax in court, the federal government is imposing their carbon tax on Saskatchewan families, communities, and businesses,” Premier Scott Moe said. “While the federal government is making you pay GST on top of this tax starting today, our government has ensured that you will not be paying PST on the federal carbon tax.”

The provincial government says it has amended regulations to make sure PST won’t be charged on the additional tax on SaskPower bills. PST isn’t applied to natural gas, the province says, and it won’t be added on top of the tax.

In February, Saskatchewan appealed the carbon tax’s constitutionality in court. The panel of judges reserved its decision on the case and the federal carbon tax will come into effect on Monday.