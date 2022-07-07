Public asked to avoid 1500 block of Angus Street: Regina police

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public to avoid the 1500 block of Angus St. on Thursday while a police operation is underway, a news release said.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to choose another route for the time being, RPS said those already in the area are asked to shelter in place.

Officers told CTV News reporters on scene the situation is considered dangerous.

Multiple armoured vehicles are in the area.

No other information is available at this time.