REGINA -- The City of Regina is asking for public input on community spaces that will be developed as part of the Regina Police Services new downtown campus.

The campus project involves renovating the RPS’ current headquarters as well as the former STC building which the City acquired in 2018.

The new campus will have a main entrance for the public as well as multi-use community spaces.

The City is asking the public what would be a proper use of this space and how it should look to aesthetically fit with other Sask. Drive businesses.

The City of Regina also intends to redo the Municipal Justice Building at 1770 Halifax St. into a community centre, as well as training and fitness space for police.

The public survey can be found here.