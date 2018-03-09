

CTV Regina





A public inquest into the death of Breanna Kannick, who died in remand in 2015, has been scheduled for March 26-29 in Regina.

Kannick, 21, was found unresponsive in her cell in the White Birch Remand Unit on Aug. 20, 2015. Emergency crews tried to revive her, but she was pronounced dead around 8:30 p.m.

The Coroners Act says an inquest will be held any time a person dies as an inmate at a jail or correctional facility, unless the coroner finds the death was due to natural causes and not preventable.

Coroner Alma Wiebe from Saskatoon will preside over the inquest. It will be held at the Holiday Inn and Suites on Prince of Wales Drive.