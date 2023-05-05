Public mischief investigation launched following hoax report of shooting in Sask.

A large police response began immediately after a call to the Indian Head detachment from a terrified person on May 2, who reportedly witnessed a shooting inside a home in Montmartre, Sask.

The caller claimed to be hiding inside the room from the killer, according to a release from RCMP.

When Indian Head RCMP got to the residence, they were fully equipped with body armour, only to soon realize the call was a hoax, according to the release. Those in the residence reported having no knowledge of the call.

As this would be one of the most urgent and serious reports a detachment could get, several resources were quickly engaged, including a drone to get a closer view of the residence, highway patrol, RCMP police dog services, conservation officer, RCMP crisis negotiator, EMS, operational communication centre, and Sasktel, who was working to determine the origin of the call.

There was also a request from Saskatchewan RCMP’s critical incident response team, Regina Police Service, and the Saskatchewan Protection and Response Team.

Between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., RCMP received 53 calls for service unrelated to the incident.

RCMP said the identity of the caller is unknown, but have launched a public mischief investigation.