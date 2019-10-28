REGINA -- Regina City Council has passed a pilot project that will see the use of public washrooms tested in Regina’s downtown.

The proposed project will look at usage rates and would aim to be more appealing than a normal porta potty. The facility would be checked on by staff multiple times a day.

Councillor Jerry Flegel says he’s received calls suggesting the trailers can be a mess and invite people to hangout. Flegel brings up how messy Craven washrooms get. Says porta potties, even a bunch of them, keep people from hanging out inside. #yqrcc — Colton Wiens (@ColtonWiensCTV) October 29, 2019

Administration mentioned that servicing porta potties would cost more than the trailer option.