Public washroom pilot project passed unanimously by city council
The City of Regina is set to test stand-alone public washrooms in Regina’s downtown. (Cole Davenport / CTV Regina)
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 6:39PM CST
REGINA -- Regina City Council has passed a pilot project that will see the use of public washrooms tested in Regina’s downtown.
The proposed project will look at usage rates and would aim to be more appealing than a normal porta potty. The facility would be checked on by staff multiple times a day.
Administration mentioned that servicing porta potties would cost more than the trailer option.