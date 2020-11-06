YORKTON -- The SJHL regular season hit the ice on Friday night, including the Estevan Bruins in Melville taking on the Millionaires, and the Yorkton Terriers hosting the Humboldt Broncos.

The Board of the Yorkton Terriers came out with an announcement earlier this week, saying only season ticket holders would be guaranteed a spot during games. If those fans aren't attending, those tickets are then sold on a priority bases.

The team says while they'd rather see a full arena, they can't with the current seating limit and they're not alone, many teams in the SJHL wanted to see an attendance increase before the start of the season.

Financially the teams say they're having to make tough decisions because they can't sell as many tickets. Last month CTV News spoke to Terriers’ Head Coach Mat Hehr about the difficult situation.

"We just have to rely on corporate sponsors, hopefully we can make a little money in exhibition but any money we get will probably go right to the billet families and to bus expenses," Hehr said.

Due to the season starting so late, the league had to adjust its schedule. All teams will play 50 regular season games, 25 at home, 25 on the road with playoffs potentially beginning in April.

Last year each team played 58 games and playoffs started in March until they were cancelled because of COVID-19.

The two teams will face off once again in Humboldt on Saturday at 7:30pm.