Punnichy man faces nearly 30 charges after alleged robbery, fleeing from police

A Punnichy, Sask. man is facing a total of 28 charges following a string of alleged offences around George Gordon First Nation earlier this week.

A stolen vehicle was first reported to RCMP in the town of Punnichy at around 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Officers eventually found the stolen vehicle travelling on Highway 15 several hours later and attempted to stop it.

The driver did not stop for police, RCMP said in a news release.

Later in the day at 8:20 p.m., Punnichy RCMP received another report of a stolen vehicle on the nearby George Gordon First Nation.

According to RCMP, a suspect approached a group of people, discharged a gun and stole one of their vehicles.

No injuries were reported to police.

RCMP determined that the string of crimes were committed by the same individual and continued to search for him.

During the morning of Oct. 31, police found the suspect twice. However, he fled from police “in an erratic manner both times.”

The second time, officers pursued the suspect through George Gordon First Nation, Punnichy and into a rural area.

RCMP disabled the vehicle and took the driver into custody.

Further investigation by police revealed that the suspect was already wanted by Melville RCMP for charges including uttering threats and impaired driving for an incident on March 9 in Kelliher, Sask.

A 39-year-old man from Punnichy faces 28 charges. They include several different gun related charges, driving while prohibiting, robbery, flight from police officers and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The accused appeared in Regina provincial court on his charges on Nov. 1.

Punnichy is located approximately 125 kilometres north of Regina.