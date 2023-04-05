Punnichy RCMP warns of illicit drug dangers after 2 deaths in 2 days

RCMP are warning the public following multiple suspected overdoses, including two deaths, in southern Saskatchewan in a matter of days.

Punnichy RCMP is advising the public that there are dangerous illicit drugs circulating in its service area and is asking that everyone learns the signs of an overdose and what to do if someone experiences one.

“Punnichy RCMP have responded to a number of suspected overdoses in our detachment area in the past month. This includes two deaths in the past two days,” S/Sgt. Curtis Pelzer of the Punnichy RCMP said in a news release on April 5.

“We need the public to recognize there are dangerous illicit drugs present in our community, including fentanyl – only a few grains of which are enough to kill or seriously harm you. Knowing that, ask yourself: do you know what an overdose looks like and what you should do if someone is having one?”

According to RCMP, signs and symptoms of an overdose include:

Slow, weak or no breathing

Blue lips or nails

Dizziness and confusion

Can’t be woken up

Choking, gurgling or snoring sounds

Drowsiness or difficulty staying awake

If you witness an overdose, immediately call 911. Emergency responders carry naloxone, which is a fast acting drug used to temporarily reverse the effects of opioids.

Naloxone kits are available across the province as well as drug testing strips.

RCMP reminded the public that even if naloxone is administered, medical assistance is also required for an overdose.

“One of the risks of using street drugs is they can contain other substances the user may not be aware of. This can have serious effects on the body or even be fatal,” the release said.

“If you don’t know the strength or what is in it, use small amounts. Don’t use alone. Take turns or let someone you trust know of your plans to use.”

RCMP also listed services available to support those wanting to quit using drugs.