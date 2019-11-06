REGINA -- After three months and over 500 guesses, one Pure Country 92.7 listener is $10,000 richer after finally naming that sound.

The contest started on Aug. 26. Over the past few months, the jackpot grew to $10,000 as listeners couldn’t pinpoint what was making the noise. The contest had to be extended because no one could guess what it was.

The station held a phone-in blitz starting at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. After hundreds of guesses on Wednesday alone, Emily from Regina phoned in. She said she had called the station close to 2,000 times before finally getting through. She called in with two guesses – hers and her mom’s. Luckily, she went with her own.

“I think it is a dog eating,” she guessed correctly.

“I’m happy I was right and my mom was wrong,” she laughed.

The sound was made by Pure Country morning show host, Chase Hussey's dog, Frank, eating his dinner.

Emily says she had a good idea that’s what it was all along.

“I have three dogs of my own so I’ve heard them eat once or twice,” she said.

Emily will be paying off some bills, then taking her family on a trip to Hawaii with her winnings.