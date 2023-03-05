Pursuit of break-in suspects ends in downtown Moose Jaw: police

A break-in followed by a police pursuit rocked the streets of Moose Jaw early Sunday morning.

Members of the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at around 3:30 a.m. on March. 5.

The incident was reported in the city’s northwest region. Officers found a suspect vehicle that fled from the scene of the attempted break and enter, a MJPS news release said.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over. However, the suspects fled from police at a “high rate of speed” according to the news release.

A pursuit of the suspects began and eventually ended with a spike strip being deployed in the city's downtown area.

The vehicle was stopped and the pursuit ended safely, according to police.

A loaded 12 gauge shotgun and other stolen property was found in the vehicle.

Two men, the driver and passenger of the vehicle, were arrested following the incident.

Both men face charges of break and enter, theft, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a prohibited weapon and several other firearms charges as well as breach of court orders.

Both of the accused were remanded into custody and will make their first appearances on these charges in provincial court on March. 6.