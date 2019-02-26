

CTV Regina





Yuki, the furry feline known for wandering the lower level of Evraz Place, passed away on Friday.

“Yuki, friend to everyone he ever met, passed away peacefully in my arms at around noon on Friday,” Yuki’s caretaker Gordon Clarke wrote in Facebook post on Monday.

Clarke wrote Yuki became a fixture and celebrity at the Brandt Centre, “putting smiles on faces and mice in their places.”

Yuki was rescued by Phil McPherson, Clarke said. After McPherson passed away, he was cared for by everyone at Evraz Place.

Yuki retired in May and moved in with Clarke, who said the cat had fluid around his heart.

Yuki was at least 18 years old, Clarke said.

Clarke is asking people to donate to Regina Cat Rescue in Yuki’s name.

“Thanks to you all for being his friend and making his time with us so happy,” he said.