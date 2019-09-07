

Judy Owen, The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Chris Streveler ran for a pair of touchdowns and Janarion Grant took a punt 72 yards for a major as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stayed in top spot in the CFL West Division with a 35-10 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Saturday's 16th annual Banjo Bowl.

The victory halted Saskatchewan's win streak at six games and gave Winnipeg its ninth straight victory at home, its longest since a 10-game run during the 1993 and '94 seasons.

The three-game season series between Winnipeg (9-3) and Saskatchewan (7-4) is tied. The squads face each other again on Oct. 5 in Regina.

Streveler, making his third straight start in place of injured quarterback Matt Nichols, was 15 for 21 passing for 186 yards with no interceptions. He rushed 11 times for 70 yards with the two TDs in front of a soldout crowd of 33,134 fans clad in Bombers blue and Riders green at IG Field.

The Bombers were also without running back Andrew Harris, who was serving his second game of a two-game suspension, as well as injured receivers Lucky Whitehead and Nic Demski and veteran long-snapper Chad Rempel.

Daniel Petermann had a five-yard catch in the end zone for Winnipeg and running back Johnny Augustine chalked up a 58-yard catch-and-run TD. Kicker Justin Medlock was good on five converts.