QCX attendance up from 2023, security incidents significantly down, REAL says

More than 262,720 people attended Regina’s Queen City Ex this year, an increase from 2023, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) said on Wednesday.

This year’s QCX saw more than 3,190 more fairgoers than 2023, a news release from REAL said.

According to the release, security incidents were also down from 2023.

REAL said that was due to its partnership with Regina police and enhanced gate screening.

“REAL’s walk-through metal detectors made their debut at QCX, supporting our commitment to safety and security,” the release said.

Regina police said on Wednesday afternoon that there were 39 reports of lost children all returned to their caregivers, 11 reports of intoxicated people, two physical altercations and one weapons offense which was reported to be a bear spray incident.

The five day event saw nearly 30 new foods introduced as well as more than 50 rides available from North American Midway Entertainment, REAL said.

"We bought a brand-new X-Drive last year. It premiered here in Canada, and it has been very, very well received. It’s a thrill ride in every sense of the word,” Vice President Greg “Scooter” Korek said in the release.

Some of the new foods introduced this year included dill pickle cotton candy, hot honey ranch pizza, footlong hotdogs and wholly guacamole corn dogs.

The winner of the 2024 best in food competition was Carnival Kitchen for their triple pickle poutine, REAL said.

Also new for 2024 was the QCX Midway 5k, a five kilometre run/walk through the fairgrounds.

REAL says more than 250 people took part in the event.

The 2025 Queen City Ex is scheduled to run July 30 to Aug. 3, next summer.