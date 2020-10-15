Advertisement
Quarantine in place at Regina Correctional Centre
Published Thursday, October 15, 2020 10:42AM CST
Regina Correctional Centre is pictured in this file photo.
REGINA -- A unit at the Regina Correctional Centre is under a COVID-19 quarantine.
The quarantine has been put in place as a precaution, according to the Ministry of Corrections.
The Ministry says there are no confirmed cases of the virus at this point and it is working with Public Health to ensure all necessary precautions are being taken while testing is taking place.