REGINA -- With new COVID-19 cases being traced to Saskatchewan’s big events, the Queen City Exhibition (QCX) is outlining its protocols.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has confirmed nine COVID-19 cases are connected to the Saskatchewan Roughriders home opener on Aug. 6. (Link earlier copy?)

Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is expecting to welcome hundreds of people to its ground for QCX starting Friday and said it is confident it has a plan to minimize exposures.

“We’ve programmed this fair to be predominantly outdoors,” REAL’s Mark Rathwell said. “I think the only two pieces of it that are indoors this year are the petting zoo and then the Pile of Bones rodeo.”

REAL has set out enhanced cleaning protocols for high touch areas, sanitizer stations will be set up around the fair grounds and visitors will be encouraged to wear a mask if it’s more comfortable.

This year’s QCX is set up differently than previous years as it’s an eight day event versus the usual five days. The event will run from Aug. 20-22 and Aug. 25-29. Rathwell said this gives the fair a two-day break.

“Those two days are a chance for us to clean the property, sanitize the rides on an enhanced level that we normally wouldn’t be able to do,” Rathwell added.

Dr. Cory Neudorf, professor of community health and epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan, said this plan looks good, but it’s the crowded nature of the event that is the risk.

“If you can’t keep that physical distance, that two metres between people, then there is still a significant probability of spread that is either symptomatic or a-symptomatic but not realizing that they’re spreading COVID,” Neudorf said.

Neudorf added that he anticipates more COVID-19 cases to be linked to events like QCX.

REAL asks residents to stay home if they are not feeling well to reduce the spread of the virus.