REGINA -- The countdown to the New Year is on and if you're staying in Regina to ring in 2020, there are a number of different ways you can celebrate.

Before the late night partying begins, all ages are invited to the Saskatchewan Science Centre for “Noon Years.” The event will feature explosions, firework activities and a countdown to 12 p.m.

"We get to incorporate the science and the fun and all that kind of stuff and kids get to feel involved in New Year’s, so they don't have to stay up super late, they still get to do a countdown. They get to celebrate,” Saskatchewan Science Centre adult programming lead Jacklyn Waronek said.

Food will be available to purchase and this time the theme is focusing on future technology in 2020.

"We have our Goko that's going to be doing stuff, we have some VR that's going to be coming as well, some really cool tech stuff as well," Waronek said.

If you're looking for more of an adult themed New Year’s evening, a “Great Gatsby” themed event is being put on by Wish Productions at The Hotel Saskatchewan, with patrons encouraged to dress in their best 1920's fashion

"We’re going to celebrate the new year of 2020 Gatsby style with the extravagance of the 1920's," Wish Productions owner Michelle Lozinski said.

On top of the theme, the event features entertainer Jeff Richards, a professional photography booth and a full dinner.

There's also plenty of other events in the city, including trivia at Lancaster’s, an 80s theme night at the Casino Regina and a gala dinner at the Italian Club.

As well, the city is providing free transit and para-transit services starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night running until 2:15 a.m.

"We want to provide a safe accessible way for Regina citizens to get around, and this is one way to do it,” Transit Administration manager Nathan Luhning said.

The city says over 3,000 people take advantage of the free service each year.

"If they need any information to plan their trip you can visit transitlive.com for a real live schedule information, or phone our ride line at 306-777-ride to plan your trip," Luhning said.