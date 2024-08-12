Queen City hosts lacrosse nationals for second-straight year

Lacrosse Canada's (LC) minor box lacrosse national championships are back in Regina for the second-straight year.

This year’s tournament sees more than 1,200 players on 46 teams across seven divisions from U13 to U17 boys and girls as well as U22 junior women’s competing.

“We get to watch the top athletes from across the country,” said tournament organizer Bridget Pottle.

"We have some future Olympians maybe somewhere in these crowds."

In 2023, Sask Lacrosse celebrated the first time female divisions were offered from U13 all the way to U22.

Avlyn Soucy has backstopped Team Saskatchewan at three previous national championships but this is her first on the provincial women's team.

"We've come a really long way,” she told CTV News. “It’s amazing representing Saskatchewan, especially at this level."

"The girls have improved so much," Soucy added.

This year, the tournament is marking another milestone.

For the first time ever, all 10 of LC’s jurisdictions are represented at the U17 boys level from Nova Scotia and New Brunswick all the way to B.C.

"Some of our maritime provinces have brought more teams,” Pottle said. “Last year was their first time at a nationals."

"So there’s more teams this year," she added.

Making its return for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic is Team First Nations.

The only team built entirely of Indigenous players from across Canada and Haudenosaunee players in Northern New York State.

Pottle says having all seven tournaments playing at one time is a unique opportunity few cities could accommodate.

"It’s the atmosphere and the inspiration,” she said. “[Players] get to be leaders."

"It’s a one-stop package and we’re just really proud to be able to put it on," Pottle added.

Highlighting the growth of the 'Creators' Game' in Saskatchewan and across the country.

"It’s phenomenal to see where all the other provinces’ are in their game and getting to play against them," Soucy said.

"Watching all the games is just crazy."

The tournament runs through August 17 when the national champions will be crowned at the Co-Operators Centre.