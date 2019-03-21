Members of the Regina community gathered at City Hall to remember the 50 people who lost their lives during a terrorist attack that occurred at their local mosque in Chirstchurch, New Zealand.

On Thursday evening dozens of people from all backgrounds showed their support for the families affected by the tragedy.

At the vigil in Regina, opening statements, prayers and a moment of silence were observed.

Families from the local Mahmood Mosque joined to show their support. The mosque is part of a national campaign called “Visit a Mosque”, which encourages people to tour their local mosque, and learn about the teachings of Islam.

“It makes me hopeful that we are all united and this is not just an act of terrorism against Muslims,” Saqib Khan, member of the Islamic Association of Saskatchewan, said. “We are here together for all hate against every group.”

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Creeson Agecoutay.