

CTV Regina





As the FIFA Women’s World Cup came to a close over the weekend, so did the Queen City United Women’s Soccer Club.

QC United capped of their season with a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Pride, finishing with an overall record of 2-6.

The league gives women the chance to play in the post-secondary off-season and develop their skills against other competition across North America.

“Being the first year for the team for us, we had a big learning curb ahead of us,” Hugh Dooley, the team’s head coach, told CTV News. “But the last few games, pulled out a couple wins, improved on our first weeks' performance drastically in our next few games. So yeah, we're satisfied for this year.”

Dooley hopes his team can keep building on the late season success next year.

“Next season, bigger and better, hopefully increase our crowd size and then build on the team's performance bringing some more players to add to the program and just keep building,” Dooley said.

This was the first year Regina had a team in the United Women’s Soccer League.

With files from CTV Regina’s Claire Hanna