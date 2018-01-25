The Quill Lakes Watershed Association #14 has withdrawn its current construction proposal of the common ground flood mitigation project. The move is welcomed by the chief of Pasqua First Nation, but he is skeptical about what it means.

"We want to make sure that application is not resubmitted under a new process without our knowledge. And then we'll get into this whole litigation and judicial review again,” Todd Peigan, Chief of Pasqua First Nation.

The association announced the withdrawal on Monday. The proposed Quill Lakes drainage project was meant to help control the water, as the association believes the Quill Lakes could overflow.

"The answer for what is next will be decided by the board of directors for our watershed area,” said association chair Kerry Holderness, in an e-mail. "Without a plan in place, we just have to trust Mother Nature."

Holderness adds there isn't enough time left to acquire the appropriate studies and requirements to be granted approval by the spring construction deadline.

Peigan is hoping to receive compensation for the amount of money and time spent dealing with the courts. He's also calling for an environmental assessment for any future proposals,

"There may be potential impacts which we don't know. If the environmental assessment says that there will not be, providing my mitigated measures, then we'll be okay with that,” said Peigan.

Members of the Saskatchewan Alliance for Water Sustainability are also surprised by the decision to withdraw.

"They don't want to proceed, it may come back in another six months, and so we want it dealt with properly now,” said Aura Lee MacPherson, Chair, Saskatchewan alliance for water sustainability.

Chief Peigan does say if an environmental assessment is actually done, he'd be willing to work with the association on another application.