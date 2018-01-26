

CTV Regina





A case of rabies has been identified in Saskatchewan.

The 24 Hr Animal Care Centre in east Regina said a family brought their dog into the clinic a few days ago after the dog started showing signs of the disease. The family told the clinic they were visiting a rural area south of the city when the animal was infected with the virus.

It’s unclear how the dog contracted rabies, but the clinic said it’s common for animals to pick it up from coyotes or skunks. The dog didn’t have a rabies shot and had to be put down.

Dr. Maria Just with the clinic said this is an isolated case and there is no outbreak of rabies in Saskatchewan.

“This is a good moment to remind the public that rabies is a fatal disease for dogs, for cats, for humans,” Just said. “So, it is important to vaccinate even if they’re indoors.”

Puppies need to be vaccinated every four months. Full grown dogs need the vaccination every three years.

With files from CTV Regina's Jessica Smith