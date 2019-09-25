A CP Rail conductor trainee is recovering in hospital after being hit by a train in Estevan, according to a fundraiser launched in his support.

A GoFundMe campaign, setup by the Teamsters Division 667, identifies the man as Ryan Campbell, 42, who is currently working out of Brandon, MB.

It says Campbell was struck by the train travelling approximately 40 km/h while detraining to perform switching on the morning of Sept. 20 in the southeast Saskatchewan community.

Campbell is a father of five, and his injuries are expected to keep him from working for an extended period of time.