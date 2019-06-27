

Rainfall over the last week help to relieve dry conditions, but more rain is still needed according to this week’s crop report.

Moisture levels ranged across the province from 114mm of rain in the Blumenhof area, to 65mm in the Regina area.

Topsoil conditions have improved significantly, but subsoil conditions remain dry. Topsoil moisture is rated at 81 per cent adequate.

The rain was too late for most first-cut hay but will benefit a later cut. The recent rain sustained conditions and warm weather will see crop, hay and pasture growth.

Most crops are behind or at their normal growth. Fifty per cent of fall cereals, 55 per cent of spring cereals, 62 per cent of pulse crops and 43 per cent of oilseed crops are at the normal growth stage.

Farmers are working to haul grain, spray pesticides and preparing to cut hay.