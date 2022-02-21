Raising dollars in the desert: Snowbirds put new spin on 2022 Snowarama

Most Snowarama riders bundle up for the nine day snowmobile ride, but one group traded their snowsuits for sunscreen this year.

The event, which was held for its forty-fifth year in 2022, is typically held in the Yorkton area. This year, due to COVID, it was opened up province-wide — eventually going international thanks to a few local snowbirds.

“We went to Queen Valley, then we toured around by Florence, the City of Prisons and drove through there and then we ended up in Casa Grande, Arizona for some fuel and then back to Maricopa, where we all live. So it's good day a couple 100 miles,” said organizer Larry Hilworth.

A group of 13 from Western Canada took advantage of new rules for the ride, touring the desert instead of the chilly trails in Saskatchewan’s central-east.

Hilworth said there were some positives on the bikes, versus the sleds.

"Well, I don't have to stuff my contacts in my eyes. You just take your hat [and turn it] around like this, and up on your bike and away you go,” he said.

The riders in Snowarama's desert chapter were able to raise more than $8,500 in just one week.

"We thought, ‘if we could raise $1000, $2,000, anything's going to help.’ Right? And we ended up raising $8,500 … next year, I think we'll have to convert that to US dollars,” Hilworth said.

SaskAbilities' Denna Jesmer was thankful for the new spin on the ride — the money raised helping send kids with disabilities to camp.

"After 45 years, there's some amazing traditions and supporters involved with Snowarama,” she said. “So the fact that they still wanted to support from their sunny destination of Arizona was really incredible."

Along with the dollars from the desert, the ride raised $103,000 from 119 riders for the kids, who are set to return in person for camp in 2022.

"There was nothing but excitement from the campers,” said Jesmer. “They're so excited, so happy to see their friends that they only see once a year, to get together and take part in all the activities that are provided there. Definitely happiness and excitement coming from those campers.”