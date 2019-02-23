

CTV Regina





Hundreds of people gathered in front of the legislative buildings on Saturday afternoon in a rally against terrorism.

The rally was sparked by a terrorist attack that took place in Kashmir, India on Valentines Day.

A suicide bomer killed 41 people, many who were soldiers, and was the deadliest attack in the regions volatile history.

Organizers say it’s important for the people of Saskatchewan to show their solidarity against terrorism.

“It shows the strength of the community. It shows that they are wilingl to combat this issue, stand up proudly and say no to hate and no to terrorism,” said Mark Docherty, speaker of the legislative assembly.

Friday’s rally was to show support for the victims of the attack.

“We have gathered here today to pay tribute and respect to the fallen soldiers and extend our gratitude and deepest condolences to the families affected by the terrorist attacks.” Nish Prasad from the Indian Community of Regina said.