Rally Around Homelessness reports success in 'I Gotch You' campaign

A Regina outreach group is claiming victory after a recent call for undergarment donations exceeded expectations – by a lot.

Rally Around Homelessness set out to collect 488 pairs of underwear in its recent “I Gotch You” campaign.

The number, 488, referenced the number of those without housing in Regina, according to the city’s last Point in Time count on homelessness.

A multitude of local businesses as well groups within healthcare and corporate communications signed on to the effort.

What resulted was an absolute shattering of the organization’s goal, with 2,500 pairs of undergarments received by Aug. 4.

The organization announced the accomplishment over the weekend and stressed the importance of accessible laundry for those experiencing homelessness.

“Part of the hygienic and health challenge of homelessness is lack of access to water, showers and laundry. The community does not have enough capacity to meet the rising need,” Rally Around Homelessness said in its message on Facebook.

Other cities such as Calgary and Burnaby have experimented with mobile showers and laundry. The organization said it hopes a similar approach is taken in Regina – to help reduce waste and preventable skin infections.

Rally Around Homelessness ended its message by expressing its gratitude to the city for coming together around a noble cause.

"Thank you for listening," the message read. "Thank you for caring, Regina."