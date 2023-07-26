Rally held in Regina shows solidarity for 'Search the Landfill' movement

As the fight continues in Winnipeg to have a landfill searched for the remains of two Indigenous women, a group in Regina was determined to show solidarity.

On Wednesday, a rally called ‘Search the Landfill’ took place at CreeLand Mini-Mart, in support of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG). Several people gathered to sign a banner, which will be making its way to the Prairie Green Landfill.

The remains of Marcedes Myran and Morgan Harris are believed to have been dumped in the landfill in late 2022. Winnipeg police charged Jeremy Skibicki with first degree murder in their deaths.

“It’s not just a one off, this search the landfill movement is gaining traction across Canada and we want to be a part of that. I just see that it’s unequal treatment depending on the colour of your skin. Winnipeg is only a five hour drive away and if it can happen there, it can happen here,” said event organizer, Janna Pratt.

The Redrum motorcycle club is a group that works to support Indigenous communities. They will be departing from the rally and heading to the Winnipeg landfill to partake in another rally on Wednesday.

Several people attended a rally on Wednesday to sign a banner, which will make its way to the Prairie Green Landfill. (Hallee Mandryk / CTV News)

“Awareness is the key to everything. As long as people are talking about it, it doesn’t go away. It’s very important for men to advocate for MMIW because we all came from a woman and some of us may have not been perfect in our previous lifestyles,” said Brad Spence, vice president of the Saskatchewan Redrum Motorcycle Club.

“This is us giving back as we get older in life and learn from our past.”

The Redrum motorcycle group intends to be in Winnipeg on Wednesday evening, and they will be picking up several other members along the 575-kilometre ride.

“The missing and murdered Indigenous women there, they need the extra support and we like to support everybody across country because a lot of our women go missing and get treated awful and they get murdered,” said matriarch Brenda Longman who spoke at the event.

- With files from The Canadian Press