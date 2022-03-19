Rally highlights concerns around health measures
Take Action Against Covid-19 (TACC) held rallies in Regina and Saskatoon today, outlining concerns around the lack of health measures in the province.
TACC is a group of concerned Saskatchewan residents who are committed to eliminating mis-information and dis-information around the virus.
"I know a lot of people who were very concerned with the lifting of all health measures,” said Rebecca Granobsky-Larsen, who is one of the organizers. “When there are still so many kids that can't get vaccinated and there is so many people that are feeling very at risk, different age demographics.”
More than 30 people showed up in support some who have been directly effected
"It matters to me greatly because I am immunocompromised myself and Covid-19 affected our family greatly and many of our friends,” said Maureen Huot.
People who came to rally gave their support for the people who could not be there.
“I am here because I feel that there's not enough people speaking out about what is happening,” said Wybo Ottenbriet-Born, who is a teacher in Regina. “Our schools as well, with the restrictions being lifted and the respect for people to have access to a healthy education.”
Others feel decisions made were not in the best interests of public safety.
“I just feel very strongly that a lot of decisions around Covid-19 in the pandemic have been made in a political vacuum I guess and not in the best interests of public health,” said Karlene Gibson.
Organizers say they are also speaking up for the many health care workers who have left the industry because of burnout.
“I feel like we owe it to them to have their backs,” said Granobsky-Larson. “And to make sure that our decisions are based on what the scientists and what public health experts are actually saying.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russians push deeper into Mariupol; Kyiv under fire
Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine's besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help.
Don't come fight for Ukraine unless you're already trained, foreign legion says
For Canadians looking to help in Ukraine, sending donations of money and essential supplies is likely more attainable than volunteering to fight on the front lines.
North America vulnerable to Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons: NORAD commander
North America has few options to defend against Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons, which can manoeuvre while travelling more than five times the speed of sound. Potentially capable of carrying nuclear warheads, the U.S. is still trying to develop a similar arsenal.
Russia ridicules idea that cosmonauts wore yellow in support of Ukraine
Russia's space agency on Saturday dismissed Western media reports suggesting Russian cosmonauts joining the International Space Station (ISS) had chosen to wear yellow suits with a blue trim in support of Ukraine.
Vaccine Hunters Canada winds down operations for a second time
Last year, Vaccine Hunters Canada launched with a mission to help as many Canadians as possible find COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Now, with more than 88 per cent of Canadians aged five and up vaccinated with at least one dose, the volunteer-run group says they're finally wrapping up their operations.
Will Butler says he's left Arcade Fire; adds band 'are still my friends and family'
Will Butler of Montreal rock group Arcade Fire says he's left the band. Butler says in a series of tweets that he left at the end of last year when the groups' new album, 'We,' which will be released May 6, was complete.
Ultra-rare snake spotted dead with half-eaten giant centipede in its mouth
A small and very rare Florida snake bit off more than it could chew recently and was seen dead in a state park with half its meal still visible.
Percentage of Canadian homes sitting empty on the decline: study
A new report has found that the percentage of empty homes fell nationwide for the first time in 20 years and dropped in more than half of Canada's most populous communities.
The word 'war' is banned in her country, but this Russian refuses to be silenced
W5 investigates Russia's crackdown on dissent as social media influencers risk jail time to pull back the curtain on the warn in Ukraine.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon residents raising concerns over large puddles due to spring melt
Residents along the intersection of Fitzgerald Street and Gray Avenue in the Sutherland neighborhood are becoming increasingly concerned at the size of a large puddle forming along the street and sidewalk.
-
Man facing several charges after aiming gun at person in Saskatoon
A 33-year-old man is in custody and facing several firearms charges after aiming a gun at a person in Saskatoon Saturday morning.
-
'My heart is with them': Sask. man builds snow sculpture to support Ukraine
A Paddockwood resident is showing his support for the people of Ukraine by building a snow sculpture in his front yard.
Winnipeg
-
'They are in the bunker': Russian shelling leaves Winnipeggers worrying for family back in Ukraine
As Russian forces continue the invasion of Ukraine, Winnipeggers with family members in Ukraine are stuck wondering if their loved ones are still alive.
-
Medicine Rock Café hits the road to new home
A historic log building in St. Francois Xavier with nineteenth century ties to Metis leader Cuthbert Grant has been uprooted and moved to new home.
-
Winnipeg snow clearing operations expected to continue through March
The City of Winnipeg estimates it will take about five days for crews to complete plowing the city’s back lanes to reduce the risk of overland flooding and to make travel safer.
Calgary
-
Freedom protest moved to city hall, police monitor situation at Calgary park
A mass protest scheduled to take place in Calgary's Central Memorial Park on Saturday has moved out of the neighbourhood, resettling on the steps of Calgary city hall.
-
Calgary couple puts vacation plans on hold to aid Ukrainians fleeing to safety
Heather Wicksted and Matthew Daw were about to embark on a bike tour through Turkey this week, but the Calgary couple decided to put their vacation plans on hold in an effort to help Ukrainian refugees.
-
Calgary man charged with first-degree murder after attack on woman
A 26-year-old Calgary man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with an attack on a woman in the Beltline.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton tactical store sends third load of supplies to Ukrainian forces
An Edmonton store selling first responder and tactical gear is helping bring needed equipment and aid to Ukrainian forces fighting the Russian invasion.
-
Leduc fire chief resigns nearly a month after lawsuit is filed against department
Nearly a month after a lawsuit was filed, alleging discrimination and abuse against female firefighters in Leduc, that city’s fire chief has resigned.
-
Snowfall warning issued for Edmonton and east-central Alberta
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Edmonton and parts of east-central Alberta Saturday in advance of an expected significant weather system.
Toronto
-
Worshippers subdue man who allegedly carried out attack at mosque in Mississauga, Ont.
Police say a man reportedly attacked worshippers at a Mississauga mosque during an early morning congregational prayer on Saturday.
-
Researchers urge Ontario government to offer more support for medical lab workers
Researchers studying the working conditions of Ontario's medical lab workers is cautioning that patient safety will slip if the government doesn't intervene to support the sector.
-
Ontario reports total of 613 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 185 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 613 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 185 patients in intensive care.
Ottawa
-
Some Ottawa businesses unable to access convoy relief funds
For a month, Victoria Barbershop, at the corner of Wellington Street and O’Connor Street, was essentially inaccessible.
-
'I couldn't be more proud of myself': Eve Gascon becomes first woman to play for the Gatineau Olympiques
The 18-year-old from Laval, Que. received a loud ovation from the crowd when she was introduced at the start of the game.
-
Police officer struck by bottle thrown from crowd in Kingston, Ont.
Police and Bylaw officers have stepped up patrols near Queen's University in Kingston, Ont. this weekend in anticipation of gatherings and parties.
Vancouver
-
Residents stunned after city crews chop down mature trees for Port Coquitlam park upgrades
Work is underway to renovate a park in the heart of Port Coquitlam, but some residents are upset after seeing longstanding trees get chopped down.
-
Metro Vancouver 'Stand with Ukraine' mural vandalized with pro-Russia graffiti
Mounties in Burnaby, B.C., are investigating after a mural voicing support for Ukraine was defaced with a reference to one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's dubious justifications for invading the country.
-
Surrey teacher's counselling of students overstepped 'professional boundaries,' discipline authority says
British Columbia's Commissioner for Teacher Regulation has suspended a Surrey teacher for three days because he had personal discussions with students that were "in the nature of counselling," despite not being the students' counsellor.
Montreal
-
'Scared every day': Montrealers march for end to violence in Ukraine, many call for no-fly zone
The demonstration calling for peace in Ukraine began with recordings of air raid sirens Saturday. Many of those there called for peace in the region and echoed calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for allied leaders to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
-
Three attempted murders in Montreal overnight, two of them involving firearms
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating three attempted murders that occurred late Friday night in the east end of Montreal, two of which involved firearms.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rainy weekend: risk of showers for Montreal St. Paddy's Day parade
St. Patrick’s Day paraders will see a healthy dose of rain this weekend, but temperatures will be relatively mild.
Vancouver Island
-
Basic training course at CFB Esquimalt shut down amid allegations of racism, harassment
Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt says it has halted a basic training course after a string of incidents among recruits that included racist harassment, sexualized comments and the sharing of a sexually explicit photo.
-
Victoria police restrict vehicle access to B.C. legislature ahead of planned convoy protest
Police in Victoria have established "controlled access points" in the city's James Bay neighbourhood in preparation for convoy protests scheduled to arrive in the city this weekend.
-
Environmental groups renew calls for CRD to stop spreading biosolids at landfill
The Peninsula Biosolids Coalition is once again voicing its concerns about the burying and spreading of biosolids from the Capital Regional District's regional wastewater treatment facility at Hartland Landfill.
Atlantic
-
HMCS Halifax departs to Europe for NATO support during Russian invasion of Ukraine
A second Canadian warship left Halifax on Saturday to support NATO efforts in northern European waters, a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened his Incident Response Group to discuss Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
-
65 COVID-19 outbreaks in New Brunswick long-term care and nursing homes
There are 65 outbreaks of COVID-19 in New Brunswick’s long-term care and nursing homes as the province marks the first five days of lifted pandemic protocols.
-
Popular Cape Breton tournament back on the ice from pandemic hiatus
For the first time in two years, the puck has dropped for the 31st edition of the Vince Ryan Memorial Scholarship Hockey Tournament.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury firefighters called to another tent fire at Memorial Park
Sudbury firefighters were called to Memorial Park downtown after a tent fire Saturday afternoon.
-
Strong start to maple syrup season in the northeast
A sweet sign that spring is on the horizon in northern Ontario is the maple-tapping season.
-
Ontario launches new fire services reimbursement program
The Ontario government has created a new program to reimburse northern municipalities for fire services in unincorporated areas.
Kitchener
-
Rescue effort launched after vehicle crashes into Maitland River
Huron County OPP say a vehicle left the roadway and ended up in the Maitland River south of Ethel.
-
Ontario reports total of 613 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 185 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 613 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 185 patients in intensive care.
-
Two injured in Guelph rollover crash
A rollover crash in Guelph has left two people with injuries.