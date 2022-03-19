Rally highlights concerns around health measures

Take Action Against Covid-19 (TACC) held rallies in Regina and Saskatoon today, outlining concerns around the lack of health measures in the province.

TACC is a group of concerned Saskatchewan residents who are committed to eliminating mis-information and dis-information around the virus.

"I know a lot of people who were very concerned with the lifting of all health measures,” said Rebecca Granobsky-Larsen, who is one of the organizers. “When there are still so many kids that can't get vaccinated and there is so many people that are feeling very at risk, different age demographics.”

More than 30 people showed up in support some who have been directly effected

"It matters to me greatly because I am immunocompromised myself and Covid-19 affected our family greatly and many of our friends,” said Maureen Huot.

People who came to rally gave their support for the people who could not be there.

“I am here because I feel that there's not enough people speaking out about what is happening,” said Wybo Ottenbriet-Born, who is a teacher in Regina. “Our schools as well, with the restrictions being lifted and the respect for people to have access to a healthy education.”

Others feel decisions made were not in the best interests of public safety.

“I just feel very strongly that a lot of decisions around Covid-19 in the pandemic have been made in a political vacuum I guess and not in the best interests of public health,” said Karlene Gibson.

Organizers say they are also speaking up for the many health care workers who have left the industry because of burnout.

“I feel like we owe it to them to have their backs,” said Granobsky-Larson. “And to make sure that our decisions are based on what the scientists and what public health experts are actually saying.”