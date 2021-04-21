Advertisement
Ralph Goodale to serve as Canada’s high commissioner to the U.K.
REGINA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed former cabinet minister and longtime Regina MP Ralph Goodale to serve as Canada’s next high commissioner in the United Kingdom.
According to a tweet from Goodale, he is the first Saskatchewanian to hold the post.
In the last federal election, Goodale lost his seat in the Regina – Wascana riding – which he had represented since 1997 – to Conservative Michael Kram. Since then, Goodale has served as the prime minister’s special advisor on the downing of Ukraine International Airline Flight PS752.
As a member of parliament, Goodale served as the minister of natural resources, minister of finance, and minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, among various other appointments.
In a press release, the prime minister said Goodale’s decades of experience will further strengthen the relationship between Canada and the U.K.