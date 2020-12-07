REGINA -- A new program to support families dealing with addiction has launched in Moose Jaw.

The Family Centred Addiction Program is an extension of Ranch Ehrlo’s Family Treatment Program that launched almost 15 years ago.

The new program provides support to both the individual struggling with addiction and their immediate family. The affected families have their own apartment within a secure facility where 24/7 support is offered. The program means children do not have to be separated from their parents and the entire family can attend programming.

“Too often these families are separated from their children and are not offered the opportunity to heal as a family,” Patti Petrucka, director of the Family Treatment Program, said in a press release. “The staff in this new program work to enhance child safety, despite what parents are struggling with.”

The people who are overcoming addiction attend daily structured programs that include a holistic treatment approach. The goal is to not only achieve sobriety and relapse prevention, but also to provide support to the individuals as they understand areas including trauma, mental health and co-dependency.

Awake staff are located in the same building as the apartments where the families are living. The program is open to families across Canada and there is room to serve up to six families.