Ranch Ehrlo Society holds 6th annual powwow

Song, dance and carnival games were just some of the sights and sounds of Ranch Ehrlo’s sixth annual powwow.

The event – held near Pilot Butte – offers a glimpse into Indigenous ceremony.

“We feel fulfilled terrific and great to celebrate amongst people and dance again,” said Clifton Favel, one of the dancers at the powwow.

Kara Menhart said she attended weekly classes so she could create regalia for her kids.

It was well worth the effort.

"Being able to make our own regalia was definitely a really enriching experience for us all," she told CTV News.

The non-profit was founded in 1966 by Dr. Geoff Pawson with the mission to provide preventative and restorative services and advocacy for vulnerable families in Saskatchewan.

The annual powwow offers a venue to show off the beauty and resilience of Indigenous culture.

“This is an opportunity to be able to showcase how strong our culture is,” said organizer Jamie Lerat.

“It also helps us as First Nations people be able to further strengthen our cultural identity."

Festivities began Thursday morning with a pipe ceremony followed by a feast.

The grand entry into the event at noon featured special guests such as Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty, Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky and representatives from the Regina Police Service.

For youth, the event is the last powwow before the school starts.

So everyone was sure they enjoyed every single moment of the celebration.

“We got to come to powwow and my kids get to dance, [so] they are pretty happy because they are going back to school,” Josh Wesaquate, one of the participants, told CTV News.

Organizers say they hope to see an even bigger celebration next year.