Ranch Ehrlo Society powwow draws biggest crowd yet

Pilot Butte, Sask. -

Ranch Ehrlo Society’s seventh annual powwow was held in Pilot Butte, Sask. on Thursday, drawing their biggest crowd yet.

This year, the number of dancers, drum groups and spectators were the highest the agency has hosted yet.

Organizers said the annual event is meant to reflect, honour and support a portion the individuals they serve.

“As an organization, we believe wholeheartedly in supporting our young people. It’s important we have cultural opportunities such as this for our young people,” said Natalie Huber, the CEO and President of Ranch Ehrlo Society.

Over the years, the powwow has gradually grown. Since last year, the size is said to have nearly doubled.

Other attractions like bouncing castles, a dunk tank and food options have all been included into the powwow to bring in more attendees.

Over the years, the agency has impacted many families. Some of them have come to the powwow to experience the cross-cultural exchanges.

“Reconciliation is the really important piece right now on Canada and this is a way that non-Indigenous Canadians can come out and support Indigenous people,” said Joshua Wesequate, a foster parent through Ranch Ehrlo Society.

Going forward and planning into the next powwow, supporting and celebrating Indigenous youth will continue to be the core belief.

“Celebrations such as this really contribute to an individual’s life journey, and it really gives them an opportunity to strengthen their cultural identity,” said Jamie Lerat, a planning committee member of the powwow.

Ranch Ehrlo works with roughly 300 youth in Saskatchewan.