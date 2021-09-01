Advertisement
Rapper Ice Cube to headline 2022 Queen City Exhibition
Published Wednesday, September 1, 2021 10:47AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, September 1, 2021 10:50AM CST
FILE - Ice Cube performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Oct. 14, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
REGINA -- Rapper Ice Cube will be performing in Regina next summer, headlining the 2022 Queen City Exhibition.
QCX announced the iconic hip-hop star would be hitting the mainstage on Friday, August 5, in a press release Wednesday.
The rapper is known musically for both his solo career and as a member of the group N.W.A. Ice Cube has been a staple in the west coast hip-hop scene since the late 80s.
The annual festival returns to its normal time of year in 2022, scheduled for August 3-7.