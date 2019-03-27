

CTV Regina





On March 26, cattle farmer Carman Moxham got the surprise of his career.

“It’s something that you think about and dream about, but it never happens right because the odds are so against you,” Moxham said.

The dream came true this week when one of Moxhams cows gave birth to quadruplets, the odds of which are extremely rare.

“It was unbelievable to come in and see them all standing along their mom,” Moxham said. “To see them as active and healthy, I couldn’t believe it."

In the last 16 years, the mother cow has given birth to 16 calves.

"First was a set of triplets, thens a set of twins. Third one was a set of triplets so we were surprised they survived,” Moxham said. “And then last year she had a set of quadruplets but they were premature so we lost them all.”

Moxham claims there’s something in the water, as he himself is the father of twins.