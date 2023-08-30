RCAF to conduct flyby of Regina's Victoria Park for pedestal ceremony

The unveiling of a commemorative pedestal in Regina’s Victoria Park will receive a flyby from an RCAF training jet on Thursday.

One Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CT-155 Hawk training jet will fly over during the unveiling ceremony of the pedestal honouring the Canadian Merchant Navy that served in both the First and Second World Wars, according to a news release from 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

The flyby is scheduled to take place at around 2 p.m. on Thursday during the ceremony at the cenotaph in Victoria Park.

“The aircraft will precisely fly over Victoria Park located at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle on their route,” the news release read.

“The RCAF is proud to share in events such as this, with flybys that allow us to demonstrate the capabilities of our personnel and aircraft to Canadians.”

The pedestal ceremony marks the latest unveiling from the Royal United Services Institute of Regina.

The organization has installed numerous pedestals around the cenotaph – each commemorating a different part of Saskatchewan’s military history.