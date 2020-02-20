REGINA -- Saskatchewan RCMP arrested an armed man northeast of Regina on Thursday morning.

At around 6:20 a.m. RCMP from White Butte, Moose Jaw, Lumsden, Fort Qu’appelle and Southey responded to a report of an armed man in a vehicle north of Inland Drive.

Officers made contact with the man and set up a perimeter until additional resources arrived.

The suspect was taken in custody without incident. No one was injured.

Officers remain on scene.