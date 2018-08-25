

CTV Saskatoon





The RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) have arrested a high risk offender on a Canada Wide warrant, in North Battleford on Saturday.

For several weeks an investigation was underway by the Battlefords Municipal GIS Unit and the Provincial Crime Reduction Team, to locate a high risk offender.

The investigation found that the man was wanted on a Canada Wide warrant for a parole violation, and residing in the Battleford area.

On Saturday the offender was found in a residence in the 500 block of 103 St. in North Battleford, by the RCMP ERT, and arrested along with three others.

The investigation is ongoing.