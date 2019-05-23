

CTV Regina





The RCMP has three men in custody after an extensive search in several areas north and east of Regina on Wednesday.

Police say there was an increased presence in Balgonie, Southey, Muscowpetung First Nation, Piapot First Nation and the surrounding areas starting on Wednesday afternoon. Officers were searching for suspects in relation to several violent assaults, including a firearm incident near Punnichy.

Police say investigators believed the suspects were armed and dangerous.

Officers from multiple detachments and several units helped with the search. The RCMP says there were more than 30 officers actively searching for the suspects.

Three men were taken into custody.

The RCMP says it is still investigating and, due to the large area covered by the search, there are no other details available at this time.