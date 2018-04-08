

CTV Regina





Greenwater RCMP and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in an investigation involving a theft that happened in March in Kelvington, Sask.

Between Mar. 25 and Mar. 28, 2018, unknown suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money in the form of cash, coins and cheques from the United Church. The church was left undamaged.

Police continue to investigate. They ask anyone with information to contact Greenwater RCMP or Crime Stoppers.