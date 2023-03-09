RCMP asking public to look for missing Moosomin woman

RCMP are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 52-year-old woman from Moosomin, Sask. who was last seen on March 6.

Catherine “Cathy” Lonsdale is described by RCMP as about five feet five inches tall with a medium build. Police said she has short blonde hair and often wears glasses.

RCMP believe she is travelling in a grey 2006 Honda CR-V SUV with Saskatchewan license plate 668 GDP.

Police said they don’t know what direction she may have travelled in.

"Since receiving the missing person’s report, Moosomin RCMP have been working diligently to locate Cathy and gather any information that may assist with bringing her home," RCMP said.

“If you see Cathy or the grey 2006 Honda CRV SUV, please contact Moosomin RCMP at (306) 435-3361 or your local police service. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com,” Moosomin RCMP said in a release.