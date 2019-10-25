

Kayleen Sawatzky , CTV News Regina





REGINA -- A creepy local exhibit, rooted in history, is giving true crime fans a scare this Halloween season.

Around 1910, Oliver the ventriloquist dummy was used to teach children about the RCMP.

After years of aging, Oliver serves as the host of the RCMP Heritage Centre’s True Crime Exhibit: Black Museum, open until Halloween.

Most of the artifacts in the displays were confiscated from prisoners or donated by the court or detachment that dealt with the crime.

"The true crime and sort of 'macabre' nature of some of the artifacts we display attracts in all sorts of people to come out and see it, and it is in the spirit of the season with Halloween," Black Museum Curator, Jodi Ann Eskritt said.

Some of the items include guns, death masks and part of the rope used to execute Canadian criminal 'Bloody Jack', an infamous thief and escapee who murdered a bank manager during a robbery in 1913.

"It allows us to bring out artifacts from the collection that may not always make their way into the main galleries at the heritage centre," Eskritt said.

Museum representatives advise discretion for those planning on visiting, as the experience may not be for the faint of heart.

Even some employees say the content is chilling.

"I don't like to walk into the Black Museum and I come here every morning, and I turn on the lights, and Oliver follows me around the room,” Educational Programmer Debbie Ledressay said. “I just feel like he's following me with his eyes around the room."

Ledressay says the freakiest part about the exhibit is its authenticity.

"So they're not things that might be made up or for a movie or something. These were actually things that belonged to people and were used for different things."