    • RCMP called to serious collision north of Moose Jaw

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
    RCMP said Highway 2 was closed 30 kilometres north of Moose Jaw Friday morning as crews respond to a “serious” collision.

    Police said the collision occurred near Sandy Point at Buffalo Pound Lake.

    Road closure updates can be found on the Highway Hotline, RCMP said.

    The Highway Hotline removed all road closure alerts in the area around 2:00 Friday afternoon.

    No other information was provided.

