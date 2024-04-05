RCMP called to serious collision north of Moose Jaw
RCMP said Highway 2 was closed 30 kilometres north of Moose Jaw Friday morning as crews respond to a “serious” collision.
Police said the collision occurred near Sandy Point at Buffalo Pound Lake.
Road closure updates can be found on the Highway Hotline, RCMP said.
The Highway Hotline removed all road closure alerts in the area around 2:00 Friday afternoon.
No other information was provided.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Calgary murder victim's body found by police
Calgary police say the body of homicide victim Chelsea Davidenas has been found.
Video shows police intercept break-and-enter at warehouse involving a dozen suspects north of Toronto
York Regional Police have released a video showing more than a dozen suspects armed with hammers and electric saws breaking into a warehouse in Richmond Hill earlier this week.
Amber Alert: Air 1, search and rescue teams called to look for missing B.C. infant
B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather to stay in caucus
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather has ended his reflection on his place in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's caucus, declaring Friday that he intends to stay in the Liberal fold.
Here's why you might have felt the New York earthquake in Ontario
As an earthquake shook New York City on Friday morning, some Ontario residents felt rumblings.
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
Lego takes over Newfoundland's biggest museum
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
Jackpot: Manitoba woman wins $1M playing bingo
A Manitoba woman has dabbed her way to a big payday.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Emergency Wellness Centre staying in Fairhaven for another year
A day after detailed crime statistics were released for the two neighbourhoods immediately surrounding the Saskatoon Tribal Council's Emergency Wellness Centre, Chief Mark Arcand is marking the data as a win for the community.
-
Sask. teachers will begin 'work to rule' job action Monday
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announced a significant escalation to ongoing job action on Friday and said that all teachers will begin the 'work to rule' process on Monday.
-
A Sask. man found injured hours after RCMP failed to complete requested wellness check has died
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
Winnipeg
-
'A problem for life': Students and staff react to University of Winnipeg cyberattack
Those impacted by the cyberattack that hit the University of Winnipeg last month say they are worried about the possibility of their personal data falling into the wrong hands.
-
Indigenous men acquitted of 1970's murder in Winnipeg now suing three levels of government
Two men who were acquitted of a 1973 murder in Winnipeg are now suing three levels of government for their wrongful convictions.
-
Portage Place to be transformed into health centre, affordable housing
A new health-care centre will be built at the site of Portage Place in downtown Winnipeg.
Edmonton
-
Security footage catches hit-and-run driver checking vehicle for damage before leaving the scene
A driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash Sunday was identified by police just hours after a video of them checking their car for damage was released.
-
Grid alert results in temporary outages for thousands of Edmontonians
Thousands of Edmonton residents were briefly left in the dark on Friday morning as a result of rotating outages.
-
New inter-city bus offering cheap trips from Edmonton to Calgary
A new inter-city bus service is up and running in Edmonton.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fire engulfs under-construction Arbour Lake condo building
Fire crews responded to the scene of blaze at an under-construction condo building in Arbour Lake on Friday evening.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Calgary murder victim's body found by police
Calgary police say the body of homicide victim Chelsea Davidenas has been found.
-
Alberta's second grid alert in 2 days leads to rolling blackouts
The Alberta Electric System Operator issued another grid alert on Friday, the second in the past two days, and ENMAX says it led them to shut down power to a number of Calgary communities.
Lethbridge
-
'Not pleased with the result': Lethbridge Hurricanes looking ahead to next season after first-round exit
The Lethbridge Hurricanes were bounced out of the playoffs earlier this week by the Swift Current Broncos after a double-overtime thriller.
-
'Hasn't lost its momentum': Green Shirt Day continues to inspire 6 years after Humboldt Broncos crash
This Saturday marks the sixth anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash and the start of Green Shirt Day, honouring the legacy of Logan Boulet.
-
Castle Mountain ski season makes a late comeback as resort set to close Sunday
Castle Mountain Resort is making use of the spring snowfall before they close for the season Sunday.
Toronto
-
OPP officer who saw jailhouse assault video comes forward, pushes for change
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer is coming forward to share how he stumbled across a video of a troubling jailhouse assault, setting into motion a chain of events that would eventually result in a conviction but would also prove devastating to his mental health.
-
Here's why you might have felt the New York earthquake in Ontario
As an earthquake shook New York City on Friday morning, some Ontario residents felt rumblings.
-
Video shows police intercept break-and-enter at warehouse involving a dozen suspects north of Toronto
York Regional Police have released a video showing more than a dozen suspects armed with hammers and electric saws breaking into a warehouse in Richmond Hill earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
Solar Eclipse
Solar Eclipse How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are fake
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
-
New pay system adds to administrative burden, Ottawa doctors say
Instead of seeing patients for a full day on Friday, Dr. Ramsey Hijazi closed his office.
-
Eastway Tank, owner plead guilty in 2022 explosion that killed 6 at Ottawa business
Eastway Tank and its owner, Neil Greene, have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to an explosion that killed six people at an Ottawa business more than two years ago.
Montreal
-
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather to stay in caucus
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather has ended his reflection on his place in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's caucus, declaring Friday that he intends to stay in the Liberal fold.
-
Montreal public health warns of overdoses linked to alleged counterfeit Dilaudid use
Montreal public health is calling for vigilance after a recent death and several overdoses linked to the alleged consumption of hydromorphone, better known under the brand name Dilaudid.
-
Mother of Canadian aid worker rejects Israel's explanation for his death
The mother of a Canadian Army veteran killed during an attack on humanitarian workers in the Gaza Strip this week is rejecting Israel's explanation for what happened.
Vancouver
-
Breaking
Breaking Arrest made in death of woman in South Vancouver; no charges announced yet
Police have made an arrest in connection with the death of a woman who was found on a residential street in South Vancouver early Wednesday morning, CTV News has learned.
-
Amber Alert: Air 1, search and rescue teams called to look for missing B.C. infant
B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.
-
Victoria police seize thousands of suspected opioid pills, $48K in merchandise
Police in Victoria say officers seized thousands of suspected opioid pills and $48,000 worth of suspected stolen merchandise from a man believed to be trafficking drugs in the B.C. capital region.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police seize thousands of suspected opioid pills, $48K in merchandise
Police in Victoria say officers seized thousands of suspected opioid pills and $48,000 worth of suspected stolen merchandise from a man believed to be trafficking drugs in the B.C. capital region.
-
Victoria High School reopens after 4-year renovation, seismic upgrades
On Friday, for the first time in almost four years, students once again filled the halls of Victoria High School.
-
Toxic drug supply claimed 177 lives in B.C. in February, coroners service says
The BC Coroners Service says 177 people died in February due to “toxic, unregulated drugs."
Kelowna
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
London
-
McNorgan found guilty in death of 8-year-old Girl Guide and injuries to seven others
Petronella McNorgan has been found guilty of one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
-
Parents on trial for allegedly sexually abusing their own children
A disturbing trial began Friday in a London, Ont. courtroom involving a couple accused of sexual abuse with their own children.
-
Residents worry about 'volatile' Richmond Row atmosphere after man dies in fight
A London, Ont. man has been charged with manslaughter after a fight on Richmond Row last week that led to another man’s death.
Kitchener
-
Perth County mourning death of young paramedic
A Perth County paramedic who died suddenly on vacation in Switzerland is being remembered by her colleagues as a bright, caring person.
-
Education minister slams WRDSB eclipse reversal
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the Waterloo Region District School Board’s abrupt decision to close schools Monday during the solar eclipse is “entirely unacceptable.”
-
Puck set to drop on Game 5 for the Kitchener Rangers
The Kitchener Rangers are hoping a win Friday night will give them the edge in their playoff series against the Erie Otters.
Northern Ontario
-
Fires destroy northwestern Ont. First Nation band office, home
Far North Police are investigating fires that destroyed the North Spirit Lake First Nation band office and an abandoned home in the remote northwestern Ontario community.
-
Here are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
-
Community near Sudbury is short $3M in reserve funds
Residents of Markstay-Warren, a community just east of Sudbury, were brought up to speed on their municipality’s financial situation during a special council meeting Thursday evening.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man sentenced for trying to smuggle 71 kilos of cocaine into Canada
A New Brunswick man will serve a nine-year prison sentence for trying to smuggle 71.5 kilograms of cocaine into Canada.
-
First female Speaker of the House in Nova Scotia announces retirement
The first female Speak of the House of Assembly in Nova Scotia announced her retirement on Friday.
-
3 people arrested for drug trafficking in Mahone Bay: N.S. RCMP
Three people have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Mahone Bay, N.S., led to police seizing cocaine.
N.L.
-
Lego takes over Newfoundland's biggest museum
Newfoundland's biggest museum has transformed into a giant Lego playground, featuring designs made by creators young and old.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.